Terrapins open with 85-67 win over Old Dominion

Junior guard Eric Ayala led four players in double-figures with 19 points to lead Maryland to an 85-67 home win over Old Dominion in the season opener for both teams.

Ayala went 6-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds and three assists for the Terrapins.

Sophomore forward Donta Scott came off the bench to score 14 points and add seven rebounds, senior guard Darryl Morsell had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and junior guard Aaron Wiggins had 12 points and five rebounds to flank Ayala for Maryland.

Junior forward Kalu Ezikpe had 19 points and 13 rebounds and senior guard Malik Curry scored 17 points in defeat for Old Dominion.

Old Dominion played Maryland tough for the first 14 minutes of the game, but the Terrapins started to pull away after that.

Holding a 26-25 lead with 5:43 left in the first half, Maryland went on a 13-0 run over the next 2:49 to take a 39-25 lead.

The Terrapins ultimately took a 42-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The break at halftime didn’t halt Maryland’s momentum, as the Terrapins opened the second half with an 11-3 run to take a 53-32 lead with 17:11 remaining in the game.

Maryland ultimately built its lead to as many as 26 points at 73-47 with 7:21 remaining before the teams emptied their benches in the waning minutes.

Maryland shot the ball well from the perimeter, shooting 43.5 percent (10 of 23) from 3-point range and 47.6 percent (30 of 63) overall.

The Terrapins also only committed nine turnovers.

Old Dominion had a much rougher shooting game, going just 6 of 33 from 3-point range (18.2 percent) and shooting 37.9 percent overall (25 of 66).

Maryland will next host Navy on Friday, while Old Dominion will host William & Mary on Saturday.

--Field Level Media