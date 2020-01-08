No. 12 Maryland hands No. 11 Ohio State third straight loss

Jan 7, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard CJ Walker (13) takes a three point shot as Maryland Terrapins guard Darryl Morsell (11) defends during the first half at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points to lead 12th-ranked Maryland to a 67-55 victory over visiting No. 11 Ohio State in a Big Ten game on Tuesday night in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (13-2, 3-1) won their third straight behind staunch defense and some timely 3-point shooting. Maryland was 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) behind the arc, while limiting the Buckeyes (11-4, 1-3) to 31.3 percent shooting, including just 5 of 27 from 3-point range.

Ohio State, which was recently poised to take over the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll, lost its third consecutive game. The Buckeyes were led by the Wesson brothers — Kaleb had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Andre scored 14. Freshman guard D.J. Carton also had 14.

Jalen Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds for Maryland, and Darryl Morsell had 10. Both were keys to the strong defensive effort, with Smith keeping Kaleb Wesson in check in the second half.

Trailing 28-22 at the half, Ohio State pulled within 31-29 when Andre Wesson scored inside at 18:15 in the second half. After that bucket, though, the Buckeyes went 6:16 without a field goal. The Terrapins pulled ahead 44-34 with 11:41 left on Eric Ayala’s three-point play. Ohio State closed within 57-50, but Maryland ended on a 10-5 run.

The Buckeyes jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first five minutes, with both Wessons hitting a 3-pointer. The Terrapins surged back to take their first lead at 9:57 on a Smith 3-point shot to make it 12-11.

Maryland overcame 11 first-half turnovers by shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range, with six Terrapins connecting from deep. Ohio State shot just 29 percent (9 of 31) and had eight turnovers in a sloppy first 20 minutes for both teams.

Four of the Terrapins’ next five games are on the road, starting Friday at Iowa. Ohio State is in a stretch of four of five games away from home, including a trip to Indiana on Saturday.

—Field Level Media