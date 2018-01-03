Short-handed Terps rally to edge Penn State

Four Terrapins scored in double figures as injury-depleted Maryland beat Penn State 75-69 in a Big Ten Conference game Tuesday night at Xfinity Center.

In a game that featured nine lead changes and six ties, the Terrapins (13-3, 2-1) won a pivotal game - their seventh in a row -- thanks to 18 points from Anthony Cowan and 17 and a career high 11 rebounds from freshman Bruno Fernando. Penn State (11-5, 1-2) got 17 points and career high 17 rebounds from Mike Watkins, but squandered a five-point lead in the second half.

The Terrapins trailed much of that second half and had been down five before a rally in the final six minutes. Freshman Darryl Morsell tied the game with a 3-pointer at 4:44, and then Michal Cekovsky, who had 10 points, got a stickback dunk to put Maryland ahead for the first time since late in the first half.

Lamar Stevens, who finished with 15 points, hit a 3-pointer to pull Penn State back within 65-64 at 2:28, but Kevin Huerter got a three-point play at the other end to make it 68-64 with just 1:58 remaining. Huerter, who was in foul trouble early, had 13 points and hit nine of nine free throws, all in the second half.

Penn State led 34-30 at halftime after trailing much of the first 20 minutes. Stevens hit a jumper at 1:39 to put the Nittany Lions up 28-27, their first lead since before the 10-minute mark. Maryland had enjoyed a 9-0 run to open a 19-13 advantage at 8:22 when Fernando scored on a stickback.

Penn State closed the half with a 9-3 spree, including Josh Reaves’ 3-pointer at the horn. Tony Carr had 16 points and eight assists for the Lions.

Maryland is playing the rest of the season without sophomore forward Justin Jackson (shoulder) and junior forward Ivan Bender, who went down with a torn meniscus in last Friday’s win over UMBC.

The Terrapins head to Big Ten leader Michigan State for a game Thursday while Penn State heads home to meet Northwestern on Friday.

