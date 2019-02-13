No. 24 Maryland shuts down No. 12 Purdue

Feb 12, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) blocks Purdue Boilermakers guard Nojel Eastern (20) shot during the first half at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 24th-ranked Maryland Terrapins rode a strong defensive effort in the second half to a 70-56 Big Ten Conference win over Purdue on Tuesday night in College Park, Md., snapping the No. 12 Boilermakers’ eight-game win streak.

Freshman Jalen Smith scored 16 points, 14 in the second half, and the Terrapins (19-6, 10-4) held Purdue to just 16.7 percent (6 of 36) shooting in coming from behind. Carsen Edwards led the Boilermakers (17-7, 10-3) with 24 points, but he was the only Purdue player in double figures. Purdue shot 28.2 percent (20-of-71) for the game and finished with a season low in team scoring. Purdue still led much of the way thanks to 17 offensive rebounds, but was without a field goal over the last 4:14.

Smith’s dunk gave Maryland its first lead at 50-48 with 10:14 to play. The Terrapins led 53-52 when they rattled off seven straight points, starting with an Aaron Wiggins jumper at 7:52, and Maryland finished on a commanding 17-4 run over the game’s final eight minutes.

Eric Ayala added 15 points for Maryland, while Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando had 12 apiece. Fernando had 12 rebounds and scored nine of his points in the second half in posting his 16th double-double this season. Maryland shot 60 percent (15 of 25) in the second half and finished at 50 percent for the game.

The Terrapins opened the second half with a 10-2 run to tie the score at 40-40 at the 15:54 mark on a Smith dunk. Purdue led 38-30 at the break, with Edwards scoring nearly half of the Boilermakers’ points — 17 — in the first half.

Darryl Morsell limited Edwards to 2-of-13 shooting in the final 20 minutes. Edwards finished 8 of 27 from the field.

In the first 20 minutes, an 8-1 run put Purdue up 23-14 at 8:04 on Ryan Cline’s 3-pointer, and when Edwards dunked at 3:28, the Boilermakers led 32-21. Maryland’s Cowan hit a 3-pointer and Morsell dunked to close the gap to 32-26. The Terrapins pulled within 33-30 with 48 seconds left on a Fernando free throw, but Purdue scored the last five points of the half, including a Cline 3 with four seconds remaining.

Purdue is back in action Feb. 16, hosting Penn State, while Maryland travels to No. 6 Michigan that day.

—Field Level Media