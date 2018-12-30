Maryland upends Radford with strong 2nd half

Bruno Fernando had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Maryland pulled away in the second half for a 78-64 win over visiting Radford on Saturday.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Darryl Morsell added 13 for the Terrapins (10-3, 1-1), in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

Travis Fields scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Highlanders (7-6), who are 1-5 in December. Carlik Jones had 20 points and eight assists.

Radford trailed by two at halftime but quickly went up by three early in the second half.

Maryland took a 41-38 lead on Anthony Cowan’s 3-pointer and expanded the margin to 53-43 with 13:20 remaining.

After Jones made a layup, Bruno Fernando’s layup started a 10-0 run that gave Maryland a 63-45 lead with just over nine minutes remaining.

The Terps eventually led by as many as 22 points and the Highlanders got no closer than 15 points.

Maryland shot 47.2 percent from the field while Radford converted 39.4 percent.

The Highlanders, who rank in the top 20 nationally in 3-point percentage, made 8-of-19 3-points attempts and the Terps were 7 of 20.

Maryland made 21 of 25 free throw attempts, and Radford hit 4 of 8.

Maryland outrebounded Radford 43-28.

The Highlanders hit three of their first five 3-point attempts and a Jones layup gave them a 19-10 lead with 14:22 left in the first half.

Radford then went over seven minutes without a point as the Terps rallied to tie it.

The Terps took their first lead of the game, 31-30, on Aaron Wiggins 3-pointer with 2:57 left in the half.

Maryland shot 39.3 percent in the first half and committed eight turnovers. Radford shot 41.2 percent and didn’t make another 3 after the opening surge.

—Field Level Media