Fernando carries Maryland past Rutgers

Maryland continued its magic at home with a 61-51 Big Ten Conference win over Rutgers Saturday night at Xfinity Center.

Freshman center Bruno Fernando had a double-double with 18 points and a career high 16 rebounds as the Terrapins (18-11, 7-9) ran their record at home to 15-2 this season. Maryland enjoyed 10-0 runs to start both halves and never trailed against the Scarlet Knights (13-16, 3-13).

Hard-luck Rutgers, which had snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win Tuesday over Northwestern, has now lost 10 of its last 12 games. Fernando was too much, hitting eight of nine shots, including his first career 3-point field goal.

The Scarlet Knights fought back from a 24-point deficit in the second half to close within 55-46 at 4:04 on a dunk by Candido Sa. Kevin Huerter hit a jumper to stop the 10-0 Rutgers run fueled by Maryland turnovers, 10 total in the second half. The Knights closed to within seven in the final minute on a stickback by Eugene Omoruyi.

Huerter finished with 11 points and point guard Anthony Cowan added 14 points, six assists, five steals, and was a factor on the defense, limiting Rutgers’ leading scorer Corey Sanders to just six points on 3-of-14 shooting. Omoruyi led the Knights with 11 points.

Maryland fired out to a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes and never looked back in the first half. The Scarlet Knights missed 10 of their first 13 shots, but were able to close to within seven points before the Terrapins had a 10-5 run to close the half.

Maryland led 31-19 at halftime, shooting 48 percent (12-of-25), against one of the nation’s top field goal percentage defenses. Coming in, Rutgers, had allowed just 40.3 percent shooting this season, the third-lowest mark in the conference and 34th in the country. The Terrapins finished 23-of-46 from the field.

Fernando, coming off a 21-point effort at Nebraska Tuesday, picked up where he left off, hitting four of his first five shots, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds in the first half.

The Terrapins have a quick turnaround, traveling to Northwestern Monday. The Scarlet Knights are at No. 8 Ohio State Tuesday.

--Field Level Media