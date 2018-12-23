Seton Hall posts impressive road win over Maryland

Look for Seton Hall to be a team that gets some attention when the next college basketball poll comes out.

Junior Myles Powell scored 27 points to lead Seton Hall to a 78-74 win over Maryland at College Park, Md., on Saturday.

The Pirates (9-3) didn’t receive any votes in the latest poll, but that should change with a road win against a Maryland team that was on the cusp of the Top 25.

Sophomore Myles Cale flanked Powell by scoring a career-high 23 points for Seton Hall, which shot 18 of 21 from the free-throw line and scored its second signature win of the season after earlier beating Kentucky.

Sophomore Bruno Fernando had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (9-3). Junior Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 15 points, freshman Jalen Smith had 14 points and eight rebounds and freshman Eric Ayala finished with 13 points in defeat for Maryland.

A close contest throughout, Seton Hall scored six points in a row to break a tie and take a 70-64 lead with 1:56 remaining in the game.

Maryland rallied and cut the Seton Hall lead to one at 72-71 with 36.4 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Cowan.

But Seton Hall held firm, taking a 74-71 lead with 31 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Cale.

Following a missed 3-pointer by Maryland, Seton Hall took a 76-71 lead on two free throws by Powell with 13.7 seconds remaining.

Maryland cut its deficit to 76-74 on a 3-pointer by Ayala with 2.7 seconds left.

But Cale was fouled with 1.8 seconds left and drained both free throws to put the game away.

Seton Hall was picked to finish eighth in the preseason Big East poll.

Seton Hall built a 23-16 lead with 7:12 left in the first half, but Maryland controlled the final minutes of the half, going into halftime with a 34-30 lead.

