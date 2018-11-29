No. 4 Virginia remains unbeaten, tops No. 24 Maryland

EditorsNote: Fixes a missing space in third graf, minor tweaks in second graf; several fixes in final two grafs

Kyle Guy scored 18 points and Ty Jerome added 17 as fourth-ranked Virginia remained unbeaten with a 76-71 win at Maryland on Wednesday night in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Guy (5 of 9 on 3-pointers) and Jerome (3 of 7 from deep) led five Cavaliers in double figures as they held 24th-ranked Maryland to a season-low 71 points. It was the most points the Cavaliers (7-0) have allowed this season.

De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points in the win, while Jack Salt added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Braxton Key finished with 10 points.

Leading 39-30 at the break, Virginia opened the second half with a 9-1 run and held Maryland without a field goal in the first 3:33 of the second half. Aaron Wiggins finally got Maryland on the board with a 3-pointer at 16:27, and Eric Ayala followed with a fastbreak three-pointer at 15:55 to make it 48-37.

The Terrapins closed to within eight points three times, and crept closer in the final five minutes in the first meeting of the two teams since 2014. Wiggins hit a 3-pointer, Bruno Fernando scored on a dunk and Anthony Cowan followed with a layup to get Maryland within 61-57 at the 4:05 mark.

Jerome hit a big 3-pointer at 2:59 to push the lead to 66-59, and the Terrapins couldn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way. A Wiggins three-pointer with 32 seconds to go made it 72-68.

Cowan had 15 points before fouling out at 30.9 seconds for the Terps. Fernando tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds, freshman Wiggins equaled his career high with 13 points and Ayala also had 13 points.

The Terrapins owned a 35-23 rebounding edge, but turned the ball over 14 times to Virginia’s two. The Cavaliers were 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range, while the Terrapins were 7 of 17 (41.2 percent). Maryland shot 54 percent (27 of 50) from the field.

The Terrapins return to action Dec. 1, hosting Penn State and wrapping up their six-game home stand. Virginia hosts Morgan State on Dec. 3, the Cavaliers’ first home game since Nov. 16.

—Field Level Media