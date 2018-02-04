Cowan, Huerter Key Maryland Win Over Wisconsin

Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter combined for 42 points and Maryland knocked off Wisconsin 68-63 to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Center and claim a hard-fought Big Ten Conference victory.

Huerter, on his way to 19 points, hit a scoop shot in traffic at 1:25 left to put Maryland (16-9, 5-7 Big Ten) ahead 62-60 in a see-saw affair that saw 12 lead changes and eight ties.

Wisconsin (10-15, 3-9) fell for the fifth straight time and the eighth time in the last nine contests. After Huerter hit another shot to give Maryland a four-point lead with 26 seconds left, Wisconsin freshman Brad Davison canned a 3-pointer to make it 64-63 with 10.6 seconds remaining.

Cowan, who finished with 23 points, hit two free throws at 9.8 seconds, and two more with one second left to seal the win. The Terrapins were 18-of-19 at the line on the day and 15-of-16 in the second half to hang on.

Trailing by 10 at the half, the Badgers chipped away and regained a lead with 9:41 left to play when Davison hit a jumper to make it 44-42. Ethan Happ and freshman forward Nate Reuvers had 23 of Wisconsin’s 40 points in the second half. Happ finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Reuvers added 13 points and Davison and Aleem Ford each had 12.

The Terrapins shot 56 percent (14-of-25) in pulling away late in the first half for a 33-23 lead at the intermission. The Badgers had led 18-11 at 9:03 on a three-point play by Happ, but them Maryland took over.

The Terrapins outscored Wisconsin 22-5 the rest of the half, getting a big lift off the bench from Sean Obi, a grad student transfer from Duke who had a three-point play during the run, pulled down five rebounds in the first half and helped hold Happ to 2-of-8 shooting.

When Darryl Morsell scored inside at 4:13, Maryland regained the lead 24-23 and was in the midst of holding the Badgers without a score the final 4:36 of the half.

Maryland now travels to Penn State Feb. 7, while Wisconsin goes to Illinois Feb. 8.

