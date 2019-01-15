Cowan, No. 19 Terps survive Badgers' comeback bid

EditorsNote: Changes to “Reuvers” in fifth graf, “freshman” in ninth graf

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 21 points, and No. 19 Maryland survived a furious Wisconsin rally to hold on for a 64-60 win on Monday night in College Park, Md., the Terrapins’ sixth consecutive victory.

Cowan hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to put the Terrapins (15-3, 5-1 Big Ten) back in front 62-60 after Wisconsin had come all the way back from trailing by 18 in the first half and 21 in the second half.

The Badgers (11-6, 3-3) hit 11 of 22 3-point attempts in the second half and rallied behind sophomore Nate Reuvers’ career-high 18 points.

Reuvers scored eight straight points as the Badgers cut into their deficit. He completed the huge comeback with 3:09 to go, sinking a 3-pointer to knot the score 57-57. Brad Davison’s baseline 3-pointer with 2:01 left gave Wisconsin its first lead (60-59) since 4-2 in the first half, setting the stage for Cowan.

Reuvers saw his magic run out in the final minute, as he missed two 3-point attempts that could have tied the game, the last with three seconds left.

Cowan led the Terrapins on a night when star big man Bruno Fernando got into second-half foul trouble and finished with just 10 points and four rebounds.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ was plagued by fouls all night. He finished with just 10 points and eight rebounds. Davison had 11 points.

The Terrapins led 33-15 at the half thanks to a 12-2 run that put them up 24-10 with 9:08 to go, when Jalen Smith canned two free throws.

The Terrapins had 11 points off seven Wisconsin turnovers that first half to build the lead, and they earned just their second win in the past five games between the two teams. Smith and fellow freshman Eric Ayala each had 11 points for the Terrapins.

Wisconsin shot 38.3 percent from the floor to Maryland’s 34 percent. However, the Terrapins were 24 of 29 at the foul line compared to Wisconsin’s 3-of-6 shooting at the stripe. The Terrapins survived by hitting 18 of 22 at the line in the second half.

—Field Level Media