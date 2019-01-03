Maye sparks balanced No. 15 North Carolina to rout of Harvard

Luke Maye scored 14 points to lead five North Carolina players in double figures as the 15th-ranked Tar Heels defeated visiting Harvard 77-57 on Wednesday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Cameron Johnson and Coby White each scored 13 points, while Nassir Little had 12 points and Kenny Williams added 11 points for the Tar Heels (10-3).

Robert Baker had 10 points to lead Harvard, which was facing a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time this season. Christian Juzang and Chris Lewis each scored nine points, but Juzang didn’t score in the second half.

Harvard (6-6) was denied posting a three-game winning streak for the first time this season and matched its season-low point total.

Both teams were in their final game before beginning their respective conference schedules. North Carolina goes to Pittsburgh on Saturday for an Atlantic Coast Conference opener, while Harvard visits Dartmouth on Jan. 12 to open Ivy League play.

Little hit his first 3-pointer in seven games as the Tar Heels went up 54-40 with 13:25 to play. The margin stretched to 60-40 as it took the Crimson almost 12 1/2 minutes to notch a double-figure total in the second half.

North Carolina led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 41-31 lead to the break.

Maye scored nine points in the first nine minutes as the Tar Heels built a 17-10 lead. The Crimson scored the next eight points.

Maye and Johnson each had 10 points in the first half

Harvard, which was hurt by 12 turnovers in the first half, went 6-for-11 on first-half free throws. The Crimson finish with 22 turnovers.

North Carolina played without sophomore reserve forward Sterling Marley, who shares the team lead in blocked shots, because of knee soreness.

—Field Level Media