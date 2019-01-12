Enoch leads Louisville to upset at No. 12 North Carolina

Steven Enoch’s 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench helped visiting Louisville to an 83-62 upset of No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dwayne Sutton and Jordan Nwora each posted 17 points and Christen Cunningham had 10 points for the Cardinals (11-5, 2-1 ACC), who handed the Tar Heels (12-4, 2-1) their most lopsided home loss in coach Roy Williams’ 16 seasons.

Enoch, a transfer from Connecticut, posted career-high point and rebounding totals to help first-year Louisville coach Chris Mack notch another signature victory. The Cardinals also have wins against Michigan State and Seton Hall.

Kenny Williams scored 12 points and Cameron Johnson added 10 for the Tar Heels, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Johnson, who missed the final 12 1/2 minutes in Tuesday’s win against NC State because of leg cramps, was back in action, but was 3-for-8 from the field (0-for-4 from 3-point range).

North Carolina had trouble gaining any momentum. After scoring on the first possession of the second half, the Tar Heels endured a field-goal drought of about 4 1/2 minutes.

Starting forward Garrison Brooks of UNC picked up his fourth foul at the 12-minute mark and finished with only five points.

Louisville led 43-34 at halftime, but the Cardinals probably thought the gap should have been wider. They broke out to an 18-8 lead and were ahead by as many as 15 points before the break.

After scoring only 28 first-half points in Wednesday night’s overtime loss at Pittsburgh, the Cardinals drilled seven first-half 3-pointers against the Tar Heels.

North Carolina was 2-for-14 on 3-point attempts in the opening half and 3-for-22 for the game.

It marked Louisville’s first victory in Chapel Hill in four all-time visits. The teams meet again on Feb. 2 at Louisville.

