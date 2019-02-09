No. 8 North Carolina tops Miami in OT

Freshman guard Coby White scored 33 points and No. 8 North Carolina pulled off an 88-85 overtime victory against visiting Miami Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Tar Heels scrambled to pull even in regulation, and Luke Maye made a 3-point basket to force overtime. Maye had 20 points for North Carolina (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won seven games in a row.

Kenny Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-point basket in the extra session, and the Tar Heels led for the remaining 2:11. They were 4-for-4 shooting free throws and got a jumper from Maye to counter 3-point baskets from Miami’s Chris Lykes and Zach Johnson in the final two minutes.

White made a game-clinching steal.

The Tar Heels will share first place with the winner of Saturday night’s clash between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Virginia. Then Monday night, Virginia will visit North Carolina for another game that will impact the top of the ACC standings.

North Carolina is 9-1 in ACC play for the first time in 16 seasons under coach Roy Williams.

For the Hurricanes, Lykes ended up with 27 points, Anthony Lawrence had 17, Johnson finished with 13 off the bench and Dejan Vasiljevic added 11. Miami (10-13, 2-9) can finish .500 at best in the ACC regular season.

The Hurricanes held a 40-32 rebounding edge against one of the country’s top rebounding teams.

Cameron Johnson added 12 points and Nassir Little had 10 points for the Tar Heels.

—Field Level Media

North Carolina opened a 47-40 lead early in the second half, but Miami went on a 13-0 run. The Hurricanes later held a 66-60 edge.

North Carolina led 31-30 at halftime, buoyed by Maye’s 12 points despite 36.4-percent shooting from the field as a team.

North Carolina also defeated Miami, winning 85-76, last month in Coral Gables, Fla. This is the fifth season that the teams have met home-and-home, and the Tar Heels also swept Miami in the regular season in 2009 and 2012.

