N.C. State scores OT upset at No. 10 North Carolina

Markell Johnson scored seven of his 20 points in overtime as North Carolina State shocked No. 10 North Carolina 95-91 on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Allerik Freeman poured in a career-best 29 points, Torin Dorn finished with 20 and Omer Yurtseven added 16 for N.C. State (15-7, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which picked up its second road victory in a four-day span.

Freeman, a graduate transfer from Baylor in his first season with the Wolfpack, was 7-for-7 on 3-pointers, setting an arena record for most makes by an opposing player without a miss.

Luke Maye had 31 points and senior guard Theo Pinson tallied a career-high 22 points for the Tar Heels (16-6, 5-4), who were unable to bounce back after their four-game winning streak was snapped Monday night at Virginia Tech.

Roy Williams-coached North Carolina teams fell to 27-4 all-time against N.C. State. His team shot 4-for-19 on 3-pointers, while N.C. State made 15 of 30.

In regulation, Markell Johnson’s drive for a basket put the Wolfpack up with 10.9 seconds left. North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson canned two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining after an offensive rebound before N.C. State’s Johnson was off the mark with a heave to end regulation.

Dorn’s corner 3-pointer tied the score at 79-79 with 1:31 to play before North Carolina’s Kenny Williams and N.C. State’s Johnson exchanged baskets on drives. When Joel Berry’s layup didn’t fall, it give the Wolfpack possession with about 49 seconds left.

N.C. State went up 50-46 on Freeman’s sixth 3-pointer of the game. But the Tar Heels surged ahead at 61-55 before Dorn scored on an offensive rebound to shift the tone.

With the Tar Heels leading 70-65, Pinson picked up his fourth foul at the 6:55 mark.

Another Freeman 3-pointer tied the score at 71-71.

N.C. State benefited from a few second-chance opportunities while the Tar Heels struggled on free throws. North Carolina ended up 11-of-20 from the line.

North Carolina led 41-38 at halftime, with Cameron Johnson’s acrobatic tip-in at the buzzer provided the final points for the Tar Heels.

N.C. State weathered the early storm after trailing 8-2, using a 9-0 run for a 13-10 lead and stretched the edge to 19-13.

Freeman was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers while the Tar Heels were 0-for-8 less than 15 minutes into the game. Reserve Andrew Platek broke North Carolina’s 3-point drought.

N.C. State, which shot 33.8 percent from the field Wednesday night at Pittsburgh, shot 43.2 percent before the break but 6-for-11 on 3s.

North Carolina held a 26-16 rebounding edge at halftime. The teams combined for only four first-half free-throw attempts.

