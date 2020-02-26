UNC sweeps North Carolina State to end 7-game skid

Garrison Brooks returned to action and scored 30 points as North Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak by defeating visiting North Carolina State 85-79 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Feb 25, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with guard Cole Anthony (2) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The outcome completed a regular-season sweep for the Tar Heels, who had been without a victory since defeating the Wolfpack on Jan. 27 in Raleigh.

Brooks missed the Tar Heels’ Saturday loss at Louisville because of illness, but the forward made a huge impact in this game. He was 14 of 16 on free throws and also pulled in a team-high nine rebounds.

Cole Anthony added 19 points for the Tar Heels (11-17, 4-13 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost all seven games since he returned to action from an absence of almost two months caused by a knee injury.

North Carolina sits in last place in the conference, and its seven-game skid was the second-longest in program history. Christian Keeling added 16 points off the North Carolina bench.

NC State (17-11, 8-9) has lost two consecutive games since blowing out Duke on Feb. 19.

Markell Johnson’s 21 points and 10 assists led the Wolfpack. DJ Funderburk had 18 points, C.J. Bryce added 13, and Devon Daniels finished with 10.

As North Carolina’s coach, Roy Williams is 32-4 all-time against the Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels won despite shooting 3-for-16 on 3-point attempts, and they overcame 15 turnovers.

North Carolina surged in front 61-54. The lead grew to 11 points before the Wolfpack made a run and closed within 75-72 with 2:11 to play.

Anthony sank a free throw, then followed on the next possession with a basket to put the Tar Heels in front 78-72 as the game entered the final minute.

NC State scored the game’s first 10 points, but North Carolina finished the first half strong and took a 40-37 lead into the break.

The Wolfpack opened the second half on a 15-5 burst before North Carolina responded with a 9-0 run to regain the advantage.

