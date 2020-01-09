Pitt beats North Carolina, ends 22-game ACC road skid

Justin Champagnie and Trey McGowens combined for 33 of their 46 points in the second half as Pittsburgh snapped a 22-game ACC road losing streak with a 73-65 win at North Carolina on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jan 8, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Eric Hamilton (0) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Brandon Robinson (4) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Garrison Brooks (15) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It was first road victory for the Panthers (11-4, 2-2) in league play since winning at Boston College on Feb. 8, 2017, and it was their first win in seven tries at UNC.

Champagnie, a freshman guard, hit four 3-pointers in a four-minute stretch midway through the second half to put Pitt up 54-53 after trailing by as many as 14 in the first half. He finished with a career-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting along with eight rebounds, while McGowens, a sophomore guard, finished with 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

McGowens’ personal 8-0 run gave the Panthers a 64-56 lead with 5:36 left, and his dunk with 1:11 to go helped ice the game at 69-63.

Pitt shot 58.3 percent in the second half, making 8 of 12 3-point attempts after going 1 for 10 from beyond the arc in the first half.

UNC (8-7, 1-3) led 37-28 at halftime but could not take care of the ball, turning it over 17 times, including 10 in the second half when it shot only 36.7 percent. The Heels got as close as 69-65 on a put-back by junior forward Garrison Brooks with 51.2 seconds left, but he missed the free throw.

Champagnie converted all four of his free throw attempts in the final 50 seconds.

Brooks finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman forward Armando Bacot added 15 points and nine boards.

The loss kept Roy Williams from surpassing former UNC coach Dean Smith on the all-time wins list. The duo is tied for fourth with 879 victories, and Williams remains tied with former Maryland coach Gary Williams for third with 461 wins as an ACC coach.

