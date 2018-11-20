No. 7 UNC pulls away from St. Francis (Pa.)

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Cameron Johnson scored 20 points and reserve Nassir Little notched 19 as No. 7 North Carolina put away stubborn Saint Francis (Pa.) 101-76 on Monday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Coby White’s 16 points and Brandon Robinson’s 11 points added to another big offensive outing for the Tar Heels, who’ve won three home games in a row.

Little, a freshman forward, had three-point plays on consecutive possessions as part of a personal stretch of eight straight North Carolina points as the Tar Heels pulled away.

Jamaal King’s 21 points paced Saint Francis (1-3). Andre Wolford poured in 18 points, and Keith Braxton had 14 points for the Red Flash, who played the second game of three in a row against nationally ranked opponents.

Saint Francis was within 58-52 with less than 16 minutes left, and North Carolina starting post player Garrison Brooks was on the bench with four fouls.

But the Tar Heels (5-0), who were in the 1-and-1 bonus with more than 14 minutes to play, posted the next 11 points.

North Carolina led 52-36 at halftime, reaching the 50-point mark for the fourth game in a row by halftime. The Red Flash checked in with 27.3 percent shooting in the first half before finishing at 34.3 percent.

Tar Heels senior guard Kenny Williams reached a career high with eight assists in the first half and ended up with nine.

Johnson and Brooks combined for 14 points as part of North Carolina’s game-opening 18-10 lead before the margin stretched to 25-10. The Red Flash scored the next seven points.

The Tar Heels committed seven turnovers in barely more than 12 minutes, yet held a 32-21 lead.

White’s third 3-pointer in the opening 14 minutes pushed North Carolina’s edge to 37-21.

Brooks picked up his third foul as the Red Flash closed within 42-34.

Five Tar Heels made 3-pointers in the first half.

Saint Francis was coming off a 37-point loss Friday night at UCLA.

—Field Level Media