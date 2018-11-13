Johnson, Maye help No. 7 UNC cruise past Stanford

Cameron Johnson scored 17 points, and Luke Maye scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half as No. 7 North Carolina built a big lead and drubbed Stanford 90-72 on Monday night at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Kenny Williams and Garrison Brooks both scored 12 points for North Carolina (3-0), which was playing its home opener.

KZ Okpala scored 16 points for Stanford (2-1). Teammate Cormac Ryan, who drilled three 3-pointers in the first half after an airball, tallied 14 points. Oscar da Silva added 11 points for the Cardinal.

Williams, a senior guard who had been 0-for-10 from the field with one point across the first two games, scored five of the game’s first seven points. That helped the Tar Heels break out to a 14-3 lead.

Williams ended up 4-for-6 from the field, and he made 2 of 3 attempts from long range.

The margin grew to 32-15 in North Carolina’s favor with just 13 minutes elapsed.

North Carolina took a 52-26 lead to halftime, buoyed by 60 percent shooting from the field.

Tar Heels freshmen Coby White and Nassir Little posted nine and eight points, respectively, in their first official home outings. Little had all his points in the first half just three nights after a 21-point showing at Elon.

Aside from Ryan, the Cardinal shot 3-for-11 on 3-pointers.

The Tar Heels improved to 102-7 in home openers. They played two road games to begin a season for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign.

Stanford made the East Coast trip because coach Jerod Haase is a former North Carolina assistant coach. He played under Tar Heels coach Roy Williams at Kansas. The Cardinal played Friday night, winning at UNC Wilmington, where ex-Haase teammate and former North Carolina assistant coach C.B. McGrath is the coach.

Stanford dropped to 1-14 against ranked teams under Haase.

North Carolina is 12-0 all time against Stanford, including a road victory last year.

