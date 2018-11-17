Maye leads way as No. 7 North Carolina routs Tennessee Tech

EditorsNote: Corrects UNC shooting total in third graph

Luke Maye scored 15 points as No. 7 North Carolina’s offense clicked almost nonstop in a 108-58 whipping of visiting Tennessee Tech on Friday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Reserve Sterling Manley’s 13 points and Coby White’s 11 points provided a lift, while Cameron Johnson, Kenny Williams and Nassir Little each had 10 points for the Tar Heels (4-0), who shot 54.7 percent from the field.

North Carolina was 72 percent (36-for-51) on 2-point attempts.

If there was a concern for the Tar Heels, it came when Williams, a senior guard, exited with 7:54 to play. He fell to the court after pursing an offensive rebound, hobbled off to receive treatment and didn’t return to the bench on what was initially diagnosed as a sprained right ankle.

North Carolina notched its 200th nonconference victory in the Smith Center, which opened midway through the 1985-86 season. The Tar Heels are 200-16 in the building against nonleague foes.

Micaiah Henry pumped in 20 points and Jr. Clay scored 10 points for Tennessee Tech (0-4).

North Carolina began the second half on a 17-4 tear, highlighted by Seventh Woods making a behind-the-back pass to Johnson, who drained a 3-pointer from the corner, followed on the next possession with Woods finding Brandon Robinson for a basket in transition.

Woods, a junior, posted a career-high eight assists.

Earlier, the Tar Heels scored 10 straight points for a 10-3 lead. The margin stretched to 33-18 before Hunter Vick’s corner 3-pointer for Tennessee Tech.

Then came 9-0 and 8-0 runs for North Carolina before the end of the half. The Tar Heels were in control at 50-26 at the break despite shooting 2-for-12 on 3-point tries.

Tennessee Tech’s 12 first-half turnovers gave the Tar Heels several breakouts.

Vick, a guard who was coming off the Golden Eagles’ first outing of 20 or more points for a freshman in seven years, was held to five points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field.

The only previous meeting between the teams came with North Carolina winning 85-59 at home on Dec. 12, 1999. The Tar Heels were ranked No. 7 for that matchup as well.

—Field Level Media