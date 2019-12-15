Wofford hands No. 17 North Carolina 3rd straight loss

Trevor Stumpe scored 19 points as visiting Wofford produced a 68-64 victory against No. 17 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dec 15, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Students watch the North Carolina Tar Heels warm up before playing the Wofford Terriers at William Donald Carmichael, Jr. Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The short-handed Tar Heels (6-4) lost their third consecutive game and their fourth in their last five outings. This was game was played on campus at the team’s former home facility, but there were not good feelings by the end for the Tar Heels.

Storm Murphy added 15 points, and freshman forward Messiah Jones had 13 points off the bench for Wofford (7-4), which has won five games in a row.

Garrison Brooks’ 17 points and Brandon Robinson’s 16 points paced North Carolina.

North Carolina was without two starters as guards Cole Anthony (knee) and Leaky Black (ankle) were held out.

Wofford has won two of its last three meetings with the Tar Heels, with both victories coming in Chapel Hill. The Terriers won in 2017 at the Smith Center.

The Terriers took 40 of their 66 field-goal attempts from 3-point range, making 14 of those. Murphy had five treys, and Stumpe hit four.

Among the biggest of those was Nathan Hoover’s connection with 28 seconds left for a 68-61 lead. Robinson responded with a 3-pointer for North Carolina, but there wasn’t enough time to complete a comeback.

Hoover ended up 2-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Wofford took only six free throws. North Carolina was 12-for-20 on foul shots and 6-for-19 from deep.

North Carolina led 36-32 at halftime before some of its offensive snags re-appeared. It failed to reach the 50-point mark in its previous two games.

Armando Bacot grabbed 13 rebounds for North Carolina, but he shot 2-for-14 from the field. Brooks had 12 rebounds as part of the Tar Heels’ 51-34 advantage in rebounding.

It was the first regular-season men’s game at Carmichael Arena since Jan. 4, 1986. The Tar Heels played a 2010 NIT game there, defeating William & Mary.

—Field Level Media