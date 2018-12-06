Johnson, No. 14 North Carolina top UNC-Wilmington

EditorsNote: fixes to “64-41” in fourth graf

Cameron Johnson scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half as No. 14 North Carolina defeated UNC Wilmington 97-69 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Nassir Little came off the bench and scored 14 points, while Luke Maye and Kenny Williams added 11 points apiece for the Tar Heels (7-2). Maye also had nine rebounds.

North Carolina played without starting point guard Coby White, a freshman who led the team in scoring in the previous three games. He was held as for precautionary reasons because of a sore ankle. Junior Seventh Woods started in his place.

Woods scored the first five points in a 16-0, second-half run as the Tar Heels gained separation by building 64-41 lead. The Seahawks (4-6) had a stretch with just three points across nearly nine minutes.

North Carolina doesn’t play again until No. 1 Gonzaga visits on Dec. 15.

Jeantal Cylla notched 16 points for UNCW, which shot 8-for-27 on 3-point attempts. Jay Estime added 12 points.

The game was a reunion of sorts with second-year UNCW coach C.B. McGrath returning to the Smith Center. He had been on Roy Williams’ North Carolina staff for 14 seasons, with a role in three national championships. He also played at Kansas under Williams.

North Carolina led 44-35 at halftime, aided by 10 UNCW turnovers. The Seahawks were 3-for-13 on first-half 3-point attempts.

The Tar Heels built a 10-point lead slightly more than seven minutes into the game, but that was sliced to one point later in the half.

By game’s end, 12 North Carolina players scored.

North Carolina has won all four meetings with the Seahawks.

