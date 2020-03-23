Sports News
March 23, 2020 / 11:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Southeast Missouri tabs Korn as head coach

1 Min Read

23 March 2020 - Southeast Missouri hired Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as its men’s basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Korn, 38, spent five seasons (2012-13, 2016-20) with the Wildcats, the first one as an operations director and the past four as an assistant coach. He replaces Rick Ray, who was fired after the Redhawks posted a 7-24 record this past season.

Southeast Missouri athletic director Brady Barke said Korn signed a five-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

“I’m excited to welcome Brad and his family to Cape Girardeau,” Barke said in a statement. “Brad is a winner and has an incredible knack for building relationships with student-athletes, while developing them both on and off the court. His energy and passion will bring a renewed sense of excitement to SEMO Basketball.”

Korn has previous experience as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois (2006-12) and Missouri State (2013-16).

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below