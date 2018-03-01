No. 21 Nevada annihilates UNLV

EditorsNote: fixes punctuation in first sentence of third paragraph

Junior forward Cody Martin had 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals to help No. 21 Nevada rout UNLV 101-75 on Thursday in Mountain West play at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Junior forward Jordan Caroline made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts while scoring 22 points for the Wolf Pack (26-5, 15-2 MW), who won their sixth consecutive contest. Junior forward Caleb Martin made five 3-pointers while recording 19 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Kendall Stephens had four 3-pointers en route to 14 points.

Freshman forward Brandon McCoy had 19 points and 17 rebounds, and junior forward Shakur Juiston had 14 points and 14 rebounds for UNLV (19-11, 8-9). Rebels senior guard Jordan Johnson scored 11 points, and freshman forward Tervell Beck had 10.

The Rebels allowed more than 90 points for the third time during a four-game losing streak.

Nevada lost at home to its heated in-state rival on Feb. 7 and was intent on avenging the setback. The Wolf Pack topped 100 points for the third time this season while the Rebels allowed their most points of the campaign.

“We really wanted revenge,” Cody Martin said in a postgame interview with the CBS Sports Network. “They came into our place and stuck one on us. I knew coming in it would be a tough environment and they’re a really good team, but we were really ready for this game.”

Sophomore guard Josh Hall added 10 points and seven rebounds for Nevada.

The Wolf Pack shot 50.7 percent from the field and made 13 of 24 3-point attempts. UNLV shot 40.5 percent from the field and made only 4 of 23 from long range.

Nevada built a 30-point first-half lead, and its largest advantage was 33.

The Wolf Pack hit 9 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half while taking a 54-28 lead into the break.

UNLV trailed 15-14 after Juiston hit a jumper with 13:34 left before the Wolf Pack began their demolition.

Caleb Martin drained two 3-pointers and Stephens made one during a 13-0 surge that gave Nevada a 14-point lead. Caroline later converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 burst and give the Wolf Pack a 39-18 lead.

Stephens hit another 3-pointer to make it 45-20 with 4:46 to play, and the Nevada lead reached 30 when Cody Martin buried a jumper to make it 52-22 with 3:06 left.

UNLV trailed 74-54 after McCoy’s three-point play with 12:35 left but never trimmed the deficit under 20 points.

Caroline’s jumper made it 94-61 with 4:36 to go.

--Field Level Media