Trier, Ayton help Arizona outlast UNLV

Arizona came back from 13 points down early in the second half to force overtime and eventually left Thomas and Mack Center with a 91-88 overtime victory against UNLV Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats (5-3) were led by a big effort from their two stars as Allonzo Trier scored 29 points and DeAndre Ayton finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds to help Arizona win its first game away from home this season.

UNLV (6-2) was led by Brandon McCoy who finished his night with a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds. Juiston had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels and fouled out in overtime.

Sean Miller’s Wildcats came alive from behind the 3-point line in the second half, making five shots from deep after going 1-for-11 in the first 20 minutes.

Arizona’s shooting helped it even the score at 78 to end regulation before Trier and Ayton took over in the extra period, combining for 13 points to help seal the team’s fifth win.

The big play came with 36 seconds left in overtime and the game tied at 86 and two seconds left on the shot clock as UNLV’s Shakur Juiston fouled Ayton under the basket. Ayton made one of the free throws to give Arizona a lead it would never relinquish.

Arizona’s Parker Jackson-Cartwright had 12 points and three assists in the win and was the only other Wildcats player to score in double figures.