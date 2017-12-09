Preview: DePaul at Illinois-Chicago

DePaul looks to climb over .500 on the season and win its fourth straight when it visits Illinois-Chicago on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference crosstown-rivalry contest. The Blue Demons have followed a three-game losing skid with a trio of victories in which they’ve scored at least 80 points in each, while the Flames are looking for their second straight win after beating Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday.

Guard Max Strus leads four double-figure scorers for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.4 points per contest and connecting on 19 3-pointers this season. Fellow guard Eli Cain adds 13.1 points and a team-best 3 assists per game, while Marin Maric (12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds), a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois, has rounded into a solid contributor. Forward Dikembe Dixson leads a very balanced UIC attack, averaging 13 points, while four teammates are averaging between 9.0 and 10.9 points. Guard Marcus Ottey has provided a spark off the bench for coach Steve McClain, averaging 10.9 points and grabbing a career-high nine boards against Wisconsin-Parkside.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DEPAUL (4-4): The Blue Demons have shown their depth of late, but they may need it more than ever after the ankle injury suffered by point guard Devin Gage in Wednesday’s win over Central Connecticut State. Gage left the game just three minutes into the contest and didn’t return, with coach Dave Leitao unsure of Gage’s status going forward after the game. With Gage out, freshman Justin Roberts played 28 minutes, finishing with six points and five assists, and with a quick turnaround time between games, Roberts could see that same kind of time against the Flames.

ABOUT ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (3-5): The Flames may be struggling a bit this season, but with a sophomore class that is scoring 73.8 percent of the team’s points thus far, the future is certainly bright. McClain has been leaning on his second-year players too, as they comprised four-fifths of his starting lineup against Wisconsin-Parkside and all six of the sophomores are averaging over 20 minutes per contest. With just two seniors and one junior on the roster, there is plenty of room for growth, and McClain is hoping to see that improvement throughout this season and not just wait for future seasons.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul had five players score in double figures against Central Connecticut State, the second straight game the team has accomplished that feat.

2. UIC F/C Tai Odiase is tied for the most blocks in school history with 273 after blocking a season-high seven shots against Wisconsin-Parkside.

3. The Blue Demons are averaging just 11 turnovers per contest and have had fewer turnovers than their opponent in all eight games this season.

PREDICTION: DePaul 82, Illinois-Chicago 72