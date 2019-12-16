Okongwu, USC pull away from Long Beach State

Onyeka Okongwu scored 28 points, and Jonah Mathews added 18 as Southern California remained undefeated in December with an 87-76 non-conference victory Sunday over visiting Long Beach State.

Okongwu went 13 of 19 from the field and scored 24 of his points in the second half as the Trojans (9-2) put the game away. It was the freshman forward’s fifth game of at least 20 points in the first 11 games of his career.

Chance Hunter scored 18 points, and Colin Slater added 15 for the Beach (3-8), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

The Trojans took an 11-8 lead three minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by Mathews and never trailed again, extending their lead to as much as 14 points in the opening 20 minutes on the way to a 40-34 advantage at the break. USC shot 45.7 percent in the first half and made seven 3-pointers.

Long Beach pulled to within five points at 47-42 early in the second half, but a 13-3 USC run gave the Trojans a 60-45 advantage and they were never threatened again.

Isaiah Mobley added 11 points for the Trojans, who shot 49.3 percent from the field in the game and finished the night 11 of 26 (42.3 percent) from 3-point range. USC had a 42-26 advantage on points in the paint.

Ethan Anderson did not score for the Trojans, but the freshman guard did deliver 12 assists, surpassing his previous high of 10. Sunday was the first of just two home games for USC in a 10-game stretch that extends until Jan. 11 at UCLA.

Max De Geest and Joshua Morgan had 11 points each for the Beach, who shot 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) from 3-point range and committed 17 turnovers. Long Beach State is now 0-4 against Pac-12 Conference teams this season.

