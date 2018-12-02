No. 5 Nevada upends USC 73-61

EditorsNote: Minor style tweaks throughout; City/location added to lede

Trey Porter had two of Nevada’s four hoops in a 9-0 burst to start the second half Saturday afternoon, allowing the fifth-ranked Wolf Pack to rally from behind en route to a 73-61 nonconference victory over host USC in Los Angeles.

The win was the season-opening eighth straight for Nevada (8-0), which had not faced the Trojans in basketball since a one-point home loss in January 1976.

Nick Rakocevic had a team-high 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans (5-3), who had won three in a row.

Porter hit a jumper on Nevada’s second possession of the second half to erase a 35-34 halftime deficit and give the Wolf Pack the lead for good.

Jordan Caroline added a jumper, Caleb Martin a 3-pointer and Porter a dunk in the nine-point flurry that created a 43-35 lead.

USC did not score in the second period until Jordan Usher dropped in a layup with 16:39 remaining in the game.

Nevada, which made eight of its 20 3-point attempts and shot 46.7 percent overall, ran off to as much as a 19-point lead before coasting home.

Caroline was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points and completed a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds.

Tre’Shawn Thurman contributed 14 points and nine rebounds to the win, while Martin added 12 points and six rebounds for Nevada, which was coming off a 79-65 road win over Loyola of Chicago in a rematch from last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Derryck Thornton had 10 points for USC, which made only five of its 21 3-point attempts and shot 43.3 percent overall.

USC’s Bennie Boatright was held to just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Nevada puts its undefeated record on the line next against Arizona State on Dec. 7. USC plays host to TCU, also on Dec. 7.

