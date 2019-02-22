Boatwright shines again, leads USC over Oregon

Bennie Boatwright scored 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers, as Southern California earned a 66-49 Pac-12 Conference victory Thursday over Oregon at Los Angeles.

Feb 21, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jonah Mathews (2) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Rakocevic scored 17 points as the Trojans (15-12, 8-6) won their second consecutive conference game following a three-game losing streak.

Freshman forward Louis King scored 16 points, and sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. added 10 points as the Ducks (15-11, 6-7) lost their second consecutive game and fell for the third time in their last five contests.

Boatwright’s offensive show came after he scored 36 points and hit 10 3-pointers in a victory Saturday at Cal. Boatwright’s 16 3-pointers were tied for the most for the Trojans in consecutive games since 2006.

USC trailed with just over five minutes remaining in the first half before closing out the opening 20 minutes on a 9-2 run to take a 30-25 lead. USC, which entered leading the Pac-12 in 3-point field-goal percentage, missed its first seven shots from distance before Boatwright hit one midway through the half.

The Trojans dominated the second half against the Ducks, shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, making five of their 10 shots from distance.

Junior guard Derryck Thornton added 10 points for the Trojans, who outrebounded the Ducks 35-28 and had 20 assists to Oregon’s 10.

Boatwright made six of his nine 3-point attempts as the Trojans rebounded from their struggles from deep early to shoot 9-for-24 from long range in the game. Their 37.5 percent mark from deep was just under their season average of 38.7 percent.

USC struggled to protect the ball with 13 turnovers as Oregon had a 21-9 advantage in points off turnovers. But USC had a 30-18 advantage on points in the paint and a 14-7 advantage on second-chance points.

USC’s victory avenged an 81-60 defeat at Oregon on Jan. 13.

