USC rallies from 21 down to beat Stanford in OT

USC rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit, scored five points in the final 11 seconds of regulation, and handed visiting Stanford its first Pac-12 Conference loss in an 82-78 overtime decision on Saturday.

Jan 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Bryce Wills (2) and forward Spencer Jones (14) defend USC Trojans guard Ethan Anderson (20) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC (15-3, 4-1 Pac-12) endured a field-goal drought of almost eight minutes in the first half and trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half before chipping away at the deficit. Onyeka Okongwu paced the comeback, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Okongwu also blocked four shots, contributing to an outstanding defensive second half for the Trojans. USC held Stanford without a field goal for the first 5:30 after intermission, and the Cardinal scored just one point in that stretch.

Stanford (15-3, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) repeatedly put USC at the free throw line, and the Trojans made 27-of-36 from the stripe. Fourteen of those foul shots came in the second half, and the bevy of points with the clock stopped aided USC in its rally bid.

Ethan Anderson, who scored 11 points, cut the deficit to two points on a hanging lay-up with 4:47 remaining.

The Trojans remained within a single possession until Oscar da Silva scored five consecutive points, first on a layup and then a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Da Silva scored a team-high 21 points.

Stanford appeared to have put it away, until a raucous sequence in which Okongwu scored on a put-back following an Anderson steal, Jonah Mathews made another steal, then found Elijah Weaver for a game-tying 3-pointer.

Weaver was fouled on the attempt, but missed the would-be winning attempt. Despite the miss, Weaver was a hero for USC.

He scored all 13 of his points in the final nine minutes of regulation and overtime. Weaver scored on a layup and converted it into a three-point play with 2:47 left in overtime that gave the Trojans a lead they never relinquished.

Jonah Mathews scored three of his 19 points on USC’s subsequent possession, then three free throws from Weaver, who was fouled on an attempt from deep, sewed it up.

Spencer Jones scored all 18 of his points on six 3-pointers for Stanford. Tyrell Terry added 16 points and six assists in the loss.

