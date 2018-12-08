TCU demolishes USC at Staples Center

Junior guard Jaylen Fisher and senior guard Alex Robinson each scored 15 points as TCU extended its winning streak to four games with an easy 96-61 victory over Southern California in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Robinson reached 1,000 points in his college career when he made a left-handed layup high off the backboard midway through the first half. Robinson started his college career at Texas A&M.

Robinson also had eight assists for the Horned Frogs (7-1), who improved to 2-1 all-time against USC. Robinson entered leading the nation with 9.1 assists per game.

Senior forward Bennie Boatwright scored 14 points and junior forward Nick Rakocevic added 13 for the Trojans. USC (5-4) has lost consecutive games, having fallen to then-No. 5 Nevada on Saturday. Rakocevic added seven rebounds after entering fifth in the nation at 11.8 rebounds per game.

TCU, which never trailed, took command late in the first half when it started to pull away from the Trojans. The Horned Frogs held a six-point lead with five minutes remaining in the opening 20 minutes before going on a 16-2 run to take a 46-26 lead into halftime.

TCU dished out 22 assists as a team and forced the Trojans into 20 turnovers. The Horned Frogs entered the game leading the nation with 21.3 assists per game.

Fisher shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range, the second consecutive game he made five 3-pointers. He scored 15 points against SMU on Wednesday. Senior forward JD Miller and sophomore forward Kouat Noi each scored 14 points for the Horned Frogs.

TCU junior guard Desmond Bane scored 11 points, while freshman center Kevin Samuel scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

TCU went 12 of 30 from as a team from 3-point range. The Horned Frogs’ previous season high for 3-pointers in a game was 11.

Freshman guard Elijah Weaver scored 10 points for USC, which matched its season low in points, first set Saturday against the Wolf Pack.

The game marked a return home for TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, a native of North Hollywood who attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

USC head coach Andy Enfield remained stuck on 99 victories in his sixth season with the Trojans. His next chance to reach the century mark will come Dec. 15 against Oklahoma in Tulsa.

TCU is idle until a Dec. 16 home date with Indiana State.

—Field Level Media