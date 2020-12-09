Mobley, USC dismantle UC Irvine

Freshman standout Evan Mobley recorded the second double-double of his young college career Tuesday night with 22 points and 11 rebounds, lifting Southern Cal to a 91-56 nonconference romp over UC Irvine in Los Angeles.

Noah Baumann connected on four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 18 points for the Trojans (4-1), who rebounded with a vengeance after taking their first loss Thursday against UConn.

Dawson Baker scored 17 points to pace the Anteaters (2-3), who had won two in a row.

Mobley, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a win over BYU last week, hit on eight of his 13 shots Tuesday, including a pair of 3-pointers in four tries.

Baumann shot 5-for-9 overall and 4-for-7 on 3-point attempts. The Trojans scorched the net to the tune of 51.6 percent on all shots and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Holding the Anteaters to three points in the first 6:09, USC took immediate command of the game, going up 12-3 behind Baumann’s first 3-pointer and one by Isaiah White.

Baumann hit three other first-half threes as part of a 22-4 flurry late in the period that turned a five-point game into a 39-16 blowout. Mobley contributed a three-point play and a 3-pointer to the run-away.

The Trojans made seven of their 15 3-point attempts in the half, which ended with USC up 46-21. UC Irvine, meanwhile, shot just 2-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes, with Baker accounting for both successes.

The Anteaters got no closer than 17 in the second half.

Tahj Eaddy added 12 points for the Trojans.

Baker made six of his nine shots, including three of his four 3-point attempts, for UC Irvine, which shot just 33.8 percent overall and 21.1 percent on 3-point tries.

Austin Johnson chipped in with 10 points and a team-high-tying seven rebounds for the visitors.

--Field Level Media