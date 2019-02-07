US College Basketball
February 7, 2019 / 6:30 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Utah builds lead, fends off USC rally

Field Level Media

2 Min Read

Junior center Jayce Johnson scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Utah snapped USC’s seven-game home win streak with a 77-70 Pac-12 victory on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

February 6, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (20) shoots against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It was the third double-double of the season for the 7-foot Johnson and fourth of his career.

Freshman Both Gach scored 15 points, Sedrick Barefield finished with 13 points and Donnie Tillman added 12 points for Utah (12-10, 6-4) which shot 45.6 percent and outrebounded the Trojans, 42-37.

Jonah Mathews scored 18 points, Bennie Boatwright finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Nick Rakocevic had 10 points and nine rebounds for USC (13-10, 6-4), which shot just 38 percent, including 9 of 26 from 3-point range, and trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half.

Utah, coming in off back-to-back home losses to Oregon and Oregon State, jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind a pair of layups by Gach and a 3-pointer by Barefield. But USC, behind five points by freshman point guard Elijah Weaver, answered with a 7-0 run of its own to tie it.

The Utes then took control with a 19-5 run over seven minutes to build a 26-12 lead. Tillman led the way with led the way with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

USC cut the deficit to 12 on a 3-pointer by Mathews, 29-17, but Utah quickly answered with another 8-0 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Gach en route to a 37-23 halftime lead.

The Utes extended their lead to 23 points, 56-33, after a 3-pointer by Barefield with 11:32 remaining.

The Trojans used a 24-8 run fueled by three 3-pointers by Mathews to cut the Utah lead to single digits, 64-57, with 2:57 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Parker Van Dyke extended the Utes’ lead back to double figures, with just over two minutes to play, and Utah was never threatened again.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below