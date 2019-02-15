Utah hands Arizona sixth straight loss

Utah senior guard Parker Van Dyke hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points as the Utes dealt Arizona its sixth consecutive loss, 83-76 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Van Dyke, who hit a buzzer-beating shot for a win at UCLA on Saturday, picked up where he left off by making all five of his shots from beyond the arc in the first half. He finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Utah (14-10, 8-4 Pac-12) shot 59.3 percent in the second half.

Arizona (14-11, 5-7) has lost six consecutive games for the first time since December 1983, which was the second month of the first season under coach Lute Olson, who inherited a team that went 4-24.

Center Jayce Johnson scored 17 for Utah, making 8 of 10 shots, and pulled down 10 rebounds, his fifth consecutive game with double-digit rebounds. Sedrick Barefield scored 15 points and had six assists, and Timmy Allen added 14 points.

Dylan Smith led Arizona with 16 points, although he went 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Ryan Luther scored 14, hitting 4 of 6 3-point shots. Ira Lee had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona led 49-48 with 11:56 to go, but Van Dyke scored eight points in a three-minute span to spark an 18-2 run. Van Dyke surpassed his previous career best of 20 points with 8:28 left in the game.

With 6:56 to go and his team down by 15, Wildcats coach Sean Miller called his final timeout and inserted two former walk-ons — forwards Jake Desjardins and Matt Weyand — into the lineup. When they left the game with 4:50 to go, Utah’s lead was down to 11.

Arizona cut its deficit to 72-65 on Luther’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left, but the Utes scored the next four points for a comfortable cushion down the stretch.

Miller fell to 13-2 against Utah.

Utah made only 10 baskets in the first half, but seven of those were 3-pointers. Arizona’s biggest lead in the half was 32-26, but the Utes ended on a 5-0 run to trail only 32-31 at the break.

Van Dyke’s hot start was a continuation of his effort from Saturday, when he hit five 3-pointers after halftime as Utah overcame a 22-point second-half deficit to beat UCLA.

—Field Level Media