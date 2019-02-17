Arizona State produces high-scoring win at Utah

Junior transfer Rob Edwards scored 28 points, and Zylan Cheatham added 24 points and 10 rebounds as Arizona State posted a 98-87 win over Utah on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Edwards shot 9 of 14 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Sun Devils (17-8, 8-5 Pac-12), who avenged a 96-86 setback to the Utes on Jan. 3. It was his highest point total for Arizona State, which has alternating wins and losses over the past seven games.

Luguentz Dort had 17 points before fouling out, and Remy Martin added 16 points for the Sun Devils, who shot 57.1 percent from the field.

Parker Van Dyke scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for Utah (14-11, 8-5), which saw its three-game winning streak end. Sedrick Barefield also had 17 points to become the 39th player in school history to reach 1,000 for his career.

Edwards and Dort each made three attempts from beyond the arc as Arizona State shot 8-for-13 from 3-point range to seize a 47-42 halftime lead. The Sun Devils weren’t shy in the second, with Taeshon Cherry converting from deep before Edwards drained another to give them a 61-49 advantage just 5:07 into the half.

With Utah having to respect the outside game, Cheatham made the hosts pay on the interior. He sandwiched a pair of emphatic dunks around two free throws to push Arizona State’s lead to 72-56 midway into the second half.

The Utes attempted to chip away, but Cheatham had his way in the paint with three consecutive layups to give the Sun Devils an 85-75 advantage with 3 1/2 minutes to play.

Arizona State answered Jayce Johnson’s layup on the opening possession by scoring the game’s next 11 points, with Edwards capping the run with an uncontested layup and 3-pointer on back-to-back trips down the floor.

Edwards provided another spark by drilling a 3-pointer and converting Martin’s steal into points with a layup to give the Sun Devils a 33-20 lead with 7:39 remaining in the half.

Van Dyke sandwiched two 3-pointers around a layup to bring the Utes within 38-33 with 4:52 left before the break.

