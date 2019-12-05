Trailing most of way, Utah beats BYU in OT

Timmy Allen scored 27 points and Rylan Jones added 25 points and six assists to rally Utah for a 102-95 overtime victory over BYU on Wednesday night.

Mikael Jantunen scored 18 and Riley Battin chipped in 14 points for the Utes. Utah never led in regulation and never trailed in overtime after making their final five baskets of the game — starting with a go-ahead layup from Jones that gave the Utes a 90-88 lead.

Yoeli Childs scored 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting and collected seven rebounds for BYU. Childs left with leg cramps with 4:48 left in the second half and did not return.

Jake Toolson added 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for BYU.

Playing his first game since serving a nine-game suspension for receiving improper benefits, Childs wasted no time putting his stamp on the game.

The senior opened up the first half by making his first five shots — including three 3-pointers — as BYU jumped to a 25-12 lead. The Cougars led by as many as 16 points before halftime, gaining their largest lead at 31-15 after TJ Haws buried his first outside basket of the first half.

Utah ran off 10 unanswered points, aided by four BYU turnovers over a three-minute span, as part of a 12-3 run that trimmed the deficit to 34-27. Allen scored three layups to fuel the run.

The Utes didn’t have a chance to close the gap much further for a while. Childs capped an 11-2 run with back-to-back jumpers to give BYU a 54-40 lead early in the second half. The Cougars couldn’t keep that double-digit cushion.

Utah made it a one-possession game late in the second half. The Utes twice cut the deficit to a single point and finally tied it at 81-81 on a pair of free throws from Allen with 1:59 left.

Toolson drained a 3-pointer less than a minute later to keep Utah from claiming its first lead. The Utes didn’t fade away, though, and forced overtime when Jones’ 3-pointer tied it at 86-86 with 22 seconds remaining in regulation.

—Field Level Media