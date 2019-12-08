Allen scores 24 as Utah routs Central Arkansas

Timmy Allen’s 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists highlighted Utah’s 98-67 win over Central Arkansas in a nonconference game Saturday at Salt Lake City.

The Utes (7-2) had five other players score in double figures - Alonso Plummer (18), Both Gach (13 points), Mikael Jantunen (13), Jaxon Brenchley (11) and Riley Battin (10). Battin and Gach each had five assists. Plummer had 16 of his points in the second half.

Utah tallied 20 assists and only eight turnovers against Central Arkansas (1-8). The Utes shot 50.7 percent from the field, including 36.7 from 3-point range.

Rylan Bergersen led Central Arkansas with 21 points and Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears were beset by the turnovers with Utah scoring 26 points off their 22 turnovers. They shot 37.3 percent from the field and 20.0 percent (3 of 15) from beyond the arc.

Utah’s bench outscored Central Arkansas’ reserves 43-20 and the Utes had a 32-4 edge in fastbreak points.

The Bears won the rebounding battle 44-39 but the Utes outscored them in second-chance points, 17-8. Utah also had 42 points in the paint.

Utah, which did not trail after 16:15 remained in the first half, started to take control of the game outscoring Central Arkansas 16-4 to build a 46-30 lead with 4:04 left in the first half.

After the Utes led 55-42 at halftime, Utah started the second half on a 12-2 run to build a 23-point lead with 15:57 remaining. The Bears would not get closer than that the rest of the game.

Allen had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting with six rebounds and three assists by halftime.

Utah has a week off until it hosts Weber State next Saturday. Central Arkansas, which has also lost at Baylor, Georgetown, Duke and Wichita State, next plays Saturday at Pepperdine.

