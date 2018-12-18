Van Dyke, Utah shoot past Florida A&M

Parker Van Dyke scored a career-high 20 points while making a career-high six 3-pointers to lead Utah to a 93-64 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Timmy Allen and Sedrick Barefield each added 16 points apiece for the Utes. Utah (5-5) shot 58.8 percent from the field and went 11 of 25 from 3-point range en route to snapping a two-game losing streak.

Justin Ravenel scored 20 points to lead the Rattlers. Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones each added 10 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep Florida A&M (3-9) from losing for the ninth time in 10 games against Division I opponents this season.

Utah led wire to wire, but Florida A&M hung close with the Utes at times during in the first half. The Rattlers closed within 19-14 on a 3-pointer from Ravenel.

That was as close as Florida A&M could get to the Utes. Utah used a 12-2 run to break the game open late in the first half. Van Dyke and Barefield sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Donnie Tillman finished it off with a layup that give the Utes a 31-16 lead with 6:54 remaining before halftime.

Florida A&M didn’t fade away after the initial Utah run. The Rattlers scored four consecutive baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer from Melton, to cut Utah’s lead to 42-34 in the final minute of the first half.

Utah put an end to Florida A&M’s comeback hopes in the second half. The Utes ripped off six straight baskets as part of a 16-2 run. Allen finished it off by slashing to the rim for a layup to give Utah a 67-42 lead with 12:32 left.

The Rattlers shot 49.1 percent from the floor and made 7 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.

—Field Level Media