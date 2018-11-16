Utah leaves Mississippi Valley State in dust

Parker Van Dyke scored 16 points off the bench, while Donnie Tillman tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, to lead Utah to a 98-63 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night.

Timmy Allen finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Utah (2-1) has won 11 straight regular season non-conference home games dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Dante Scott scored 18 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-4). Mississippi Valley State leading scorer Jordan Evans scored just two points after going 0-of-11 from the field. Evans averaged 19.0 points over his first three games.

Utah wasted no time imposing its will on offense. The Utes ripped off a 14-4 run to take a 19-9 lead over Mississippi Valley State. Riley Battin and Van Dyke punctuated the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Delta Devils trimmed the deficit in half behind baskets from Michael Green and Aleksa Koracin. They had a brief chance to make it a one-possession game, but Gregory Holloway missed an open layup.

Vante Hendrix quickly responded by knocking down a transition 3-pointer on the other end. Tillman followed his basket with another long-distance basket and then fed a steal to Van Dyke for a layup to extend Utah’s lead to 27-14.

Mississippi Valley State rallied a second time before halftime.

The Delta Devils cut Utah’s lead to 37-30 on Emmanuel Ejeh’s jumper. The Utes slammed the door shut for good, scoring baskets on six straight possessions as part of a decisive 15-0 run.

Battin and Van Dyke each contributed a pair of baskets to fuel the run. Once Van Dyke finished it off with a layup, Utah held a commanding 52-30 lead.

The Utes shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half - including 8-of-15 from 3-point range — to pull away.

Utah tied a school record set in 2002 against UNLV by making 17 3-pointers. Brandon Morley helped the Utes match the record on the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 2:13 left.

