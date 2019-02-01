Oregon ends Utah's 4-game win streak

Freshman guard Will Richardson scored a career-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds and three blocks as Oregon rallied from a 14-point, first-half deficit to defeat Utah 78-72 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Jan 31, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Paul White (13) drives to the hoop against Utah Utes forward Donnie Tillman (3) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Paul White added 14 points and Ehab Amin finished with 13 points and three of Oregon’s 11 steals as the Ducks (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) forced 19 turnovers. Payton Pritchard finished with 12 points, including four free throws in the final 33.8 seconds to seal it, to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.

Donnie Tillman and Sedrick Barefield each scored 16 points and Jayce Johnson finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Utah (12-9, 5-3), which had its season-best, four-game winning streak snapped.

Timmy Allen added 13 points for the Utes, who dropped their fourth straight game to Oregon at the Huntsman Center.

Utah, coming off its first-ever road sweep of Bay Area schools Cal and Stanford, built a 26-12 lead in the first 10 1/2 minutes behind the 3-point shooting of Tillman, who came off the bench to sink three treys in less than two minutes. Freshman forward Riley Battin also connected on two early 3-point tries.

The Utes led 30-16 after a Johnson layup with 6:42 to go in the half before Oregon ended the half with a 22-4 run, using a trapping 1-2-1-1 full-court press to force 13 turnovers that it converted into 18 points. Richardson had 12 points during the comeback, including a rebound basket just before the buzzer that gave the Ducks a 38-34 halftime lead.

White opened the second half with a jumper to increase Oregon’s lead to six before Parker Van Dyke countered with a 3-pointer, snapping an almost nine-minute drought without a field goal for the Utes.

Utah cut the deficit to 42-41 on a drive by Barefield with 14:05 to go. The Ducks then went on a 13-3 run highlighted by seven points by Amin, capping a 16-minute stretch that saw Oregon outscore the Utes 39-14.

A 3-pointer by Amin gave Oregon its biggest lead, 67-53, with 4:04 remaining, and Utah never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

