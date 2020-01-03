Allen's double-double leads Utah over Oregon State

Timmy Allen scored 25 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Utah to an 81-69 victory over Oregon State to open Pac-12 play for both teams in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

Both Gach scored 17 points and Rylan Jones added 14 for the Utes. Utah (10-3, 1-0 in Pac-12) overcame tough interior defense by the Beavers with a flurry of transition buckets. The Utes finished with 22 transition points.

Tres Tinkle finished with 19 points and six rebounds to lead Oregon State (10-3, 0-1). Zach Riechle and Ethan Thompson added 15 points apiece. The Beavers scored 16 points off 11 turnovers and blocked eight shots, but could not overcome their own offensive struggles.

Utah fell behind early but rallied as the first half progressed behind hot shooting from Jones and Allen. The duo combined for seven baskets over an 8 1/2-minute stretch. Back-to-back baskets from Allen and Jones formed part of a 12-0 run that put the Utes ahead 27-19.

Oregon State missed seven straight shots during that span and endured a 4-1/2 minute scoring drought. The Beavers did rally before halftime, closing to 36-32 on a 3-point play and a pair of free throws from Tinkle. Gach answered with a 3-pointer to keep Oregon State from getting any closer before halftime.

The Beavers closed within three points multiple times in the second half. A fastbreak layup from Antoine Vernon made it 54-51.

Utah kept Oregon State from retaking the lead. Riley Battin converted a 3-point play and combined with Gach for back-to-back buckets to fuel a 16-3 run that extended the Utes’ lead to 70-55 with 5:31 left.

