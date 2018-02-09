Utah coasts to easy win over Stanford

Justin Bibbins scored 18 points and Sedrick Barefield added 17 to help Utah coast to a 75-60 win over Stanford on Thursday night.

David Collette added 13 points before fouling out and Tyler Rawson chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds. The Utes (14-9, 6-6 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak and earned their third straight home victory.

Reid Travis scored 16 points and Daejon Davis added 14 to lead the Cardinal. Stanford (13-12, 7-5 Pac-12) has beaten Utah on the road just once since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Stanford endured a prolonged shooting drought late in the first half. The Cardinal went nearly seven minutes without a field goal. They missed 10 straight shots in that stretch before Travis scored on a second chance basket with 1:49 left before halftime.

Utah took advantage and carved out a 38-24 lead behind a 16-4 run. Collette and Parker Van Dyke ignited the run with back-to-back layups. Barefield added another layup and Bibbins hit a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions later in the run to give the Utes their first double-digit lead.

The Cardinal shot just 8 of 26 from the field in the first half. Utah had as many layups as Stanford had field goals before halftime. The Utes ended up scoring 22 points in the paint in the first half alone.

Stanford briefly cut the deficit to single digits again after halftime. The Cardinal pulled to within 53-44 on a 3-pointer from Dorian Pickens with 12:44 left.

Utah answered with a 14-0 run that buried Stanford for good. Collette got things going by converting a three-point play and throwing down a dunk. The Utes finished off the run with a steal and layup from Van Dyke and a 3-pointer from Bibbins on back-to-back possessions. Those final two baskets gave Utah a 67-44 lead with 9:10 remaining.

--Field Level Media