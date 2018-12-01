Utah stifles Tulsa's comeback bid

Sedrick Barefield, Parker Van Dyke and Timmy Allen hit key hoops in the second half on Saturday afternoon as Utah held off two Tulsa challenges before escaping with a 69-64 nonconference victory in Salt Lake City.

Barefield and Both Gach scored 15 points apiece for the Utes (4-3), who have alternated wins and losses the entire season.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (5-3), which lost for the third time in their last four games.

Barfield knocked down four 3-pointers for the second time in the past three games. He is 11 of 20 during the stretch after being just 4 of 21 over Utah’s first four games.

After a sluggish first half in which Utah walked off with a 23-17 lead, Tulsa clawed within 34-30 before Barefield and Van Dyke sandwiched a two-point basket by the Golden Hurricane’s Martins Igbanu with 3-pointers to extend the margin to 40-32.

Tulsa wouldn’t go away, and eventually got back within 50-47 on a 3-pointer by DaQuan Jeffries with 6:46 to go.

But Allen countered with a three-point play that stalled the Golden Hurricane rally and doubled the margin, and Utah went on to lead by as many as 11 down the stretch.

Barefield connected on four 3-pointers and Gach three as the Utes outscored the Golden Hurricane 30-15 from behind the arc.

Jayce Johnson had a game-high 12 rebounds to complement 12 points in a double-double performance for Utah, which was coming off a 79-57 loss to Northwestern.

Sterling Taplin had 12 points, Lawson Korita 11 and Jeffries eight to go with a team-high nine rebounds for Tulsa, which was outshot 42 percent to 36.2.

The Golden Hurricanes were just 5 of 30 from 3-point range but committed just seven turnovers. Utah had 10 miscues.

