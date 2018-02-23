Utah slips past UCLA for fifth win in row

David Collette scored 21 points while Justin Bibbins totaled 17 points and 10 assists to help Utah edge UCLA in an 84-78 victory on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Parker Van Dyke scored a career-high 18 points and Tyler Rawson added 12 for the Utes. Utah (18-9, 10-6 Pac-12) won its fifth consecutive game.

Aaron Holiday scored 23 points and Thomas Welsh added 15 to lead the Bruins. UCLA (19-9, 10-6) rallied from a double-digit deficit but could not overtake the Utes in the final two minutes.

Utah sizzled on offense in the first half. The Utes went 18 of 28 (64.3 percent) from the floor -- including 7 of 13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range.

The hot shooting helped Utah weather UCLA’s strong start on offense. The Bruins made five consecutive baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer from Kris Wilkes, to jump in front of the Utes. UCLA pushed its lead to 22-15 on back-to-back baskets from Prince Ali and Alex Olesinski.

Utah applied some defensive pressure to keep the Bruins from running away. The Utes forced turnovers on three straight possessions to cut the deficit to a basket. They finally took their first lead at 29-26 when Tillman buried a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk on consecutive possessions.

Tillman sparked a string of six straight Utah baskets. It culminated in him driving for a layup to give the Utes a 40-32 lead.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Holiday and Jaylen Hands helped the Bruins pull back to within a basket. However, Bibbins buried a 3-pointer and drove for a layup in the final seconds to put Utah up 47-40 at halftime.

The Utes kept it going into the second half. They held UCLA without a basket for 3 1/2 minutes and extended their lead to 54-40 on a 3-pointer from Gabe Bealer that capped a 12-0 run spanning both halves.

The Bruins rallied after Utah missed nine of 10 shots over a five-minute stretch. UCLA trimmed the deficit to 70-69 on a corner trey from Welsh with 2:50 remaining. Van Dyke answered with a pair of 3-pointers over the final two minutes to keep the Bruins from going ahead.

Holiday cut it to 80-78 on a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, but Bibbins and Van Dyke each made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Utah wound up shooting 52.7 percent from the floor to 42.4 percent from UCLA.

