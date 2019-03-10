UCLA can't finish comeback, falls to Utah

Sedrick Barefield scored a game-high 29 points while making five of Utah’s 17 shots from 3-point range in Utah’s 92-81 win over UCLA in a Pac-12 game Saturday night at Salt Lake City.

The Utes (17-13, 11-7 Pac-12) will enter next week’s Pac-12 tournament as the No. 3 seed. UCLA (16-15, 9-9) will be the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Timmy Allen added 17 points for Utah. Donnie Tillman had 14 points and Parker Van Dyke 12. Tillman and Van Dyke each had four 3-pointers.

UCLA was led by Kris Wilkes’ 20 points. Jalen Hill had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah built as many as a 27-point lead in the first half before going into the locker room at halftime up 51-31.

The Utes shot 53.1 percent from the field and made 11 of 20 from 3-point range in the half, while UCLA missed seven attempts beyond the arc.

Tillman led all scorers in the first half with 14 points, making 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range.

Utah had 13 assists on 17 baskets made in the first half. Van Dyke led the Utes with four assists.

UCLA tried to turn the tables on Utah, which came back from a 22-point second-half deficit in Los Angeles last month to beat the Bruins 93-92.

A 3-pointer by Wilkes with 16:53 left in regulation cut the lead to 57-46, but Utah answered with a 9-1 run highlighted by two 3-pointers by Riley Battin.

UCLA made another run, cutting Utah’s lead to 73-61 with 9:31 left on a jumper by David Singleton. With 6:44 left, Singleton made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to single-digits, 75-67.

After Utah went ahead 83-68 with 4:23 left, Singleton again made a 3-pointer and UCLA called a timeout.

The Bruins could not get closer than nine points afterward, however.

A 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer by Van Dyke, who made the game-winning shot against UCLA last month, gave Utah an 88-76 lead with 1:40 left.

Barefield made another 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer to increase the lead to 91-76 with 58 seconds left.

—Field Level Media