UCLA defeats Utah for fourth straight win

Jules Bernard scored 16 points to lead UCLA to a 69-58 victory over Utah in Pac-12 play on Thursday night at Salt Lake City.
Tyger Campbell added 13 points as the Bruins (16-11, 9-5 Pac-12) won their fourth consecutive game and eighth in the past 10 contests.
Alfonso Plummer scored 16 points for Utah (14-12, 5-9), which lost its third straight contest. Timmy Allen had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Branden Carlson added 10 points before fouling out with 4:42 remaining.
Rylan Jones recorded a season-best five steals for the Utes, who dropped to 10-2 at home.
The Bruins shot 50 percent from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range. UCLA overcame 19 turnovers.
Utah made 43.8 percent of its field-goal attempts and connected on just 3 of 12 from behind the arc. The Utes committed 16 miscues.
UCLA led by 12 after a strong first half and then tacked on the first six points of the second to take a 39-21 lead.
David Singleton buried a 3-pointer to increase the advantage to 46-26 with 15:03 remaining.
The margin was again 20 after Campbell drained a 3-pointer with 11:28 left before the Utes showed life by scoring 10 of the next 12 points to cut their deficit to 53-41 with 7:25 left.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. connected on a 3-pointer 32 seconds later to push UCLA’s lead back to 15, and Cody Riley added an inside hoop to make it 58-41 with 4:42 remaining.
Utah responded with a 15-5 run to move within single digits.
The Utes crept within 63-53 on Jones’ basket with two minutes left. Plummer was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws as the Utes moved within seven with 1:44 remaining.
But Campbell, Jalen Hill and Jaquez each hit two free throws as UCLA pushed its lead to 69-56 with 1:24 left en route to closing it out.
Hill contributed seven points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots for the Bruins.
Bernard scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half as the Bruins led 33-21 at the break.
