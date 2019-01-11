Washington pulls away from Utah

Washington scored 12 unanswered points to break open a close game midway through the second half Thursday night, earning a 69-53 win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Guard Nahziah Carter came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points for the Huskies (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12), making 7 of 9 shots from the field and 3 of 4 from the 3-point arc. David Crisp added 17 points, 14 in the game’s first 12 minutes. Noah Dickerson finished with 13 points.

Jayce Johnson tallied 12 points to pace the Utes (7-8, 1-2), and Donnie Tillman scored 10 points. However, Utah didn’t get enough from leading scorer Sedrick Barefield, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game but hit just 2 of 10 shots from the floor to finish with only six points.

With the Huskies leading 47-42 after Barefield canned a 3-pointer with 13:44 left in the game, Washington began the decisive surge. Crisp drilled his fifth 3-pointer, then fed Carter for a bucket that upped the lead to 10. After Dickerson hit a jumper, Carter tacked on a 3-pointer and a jumper for a 59-42 advantage with 8:34 left.

The Huskies won easily despite getting just six points on 3-of-15 shooting from leading scorer Jaylen Nowell, although he contributed 12 rebounds and five assists.

Washington established a 9-2 lead just over three minutes into the game behind a 3-pointer from Dominic Green. Utah battled back with a 10-2 spurt, grabbing a 12-11 lead at the 12:30 mark as Tillman checked in with a 3-pointer and two foul shots.

Crisp got going from behind the arc to put the Huskies ahead for good, sinking four 3-pointers in a 2:50 span to give the visitors a 25-19 lead with 8:02 left in the half. The lead stayed between four and eight points for the half’s remainder, Carter capping it with a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to supply Washington with a 38-30 halftime edge.

The Huskies canned 7 of 16 3-point attempts in the half and also forced seven turnovers.

For the game, Washington blocked nine shots, four each by Sam Timmins and Matisse Thybulle.

—Field Level Media