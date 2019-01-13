Allen leads Utah in easy home win over Washington St.

Timmy Allen had 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort in Utah’s 88-70 rout of Washington State in a Pac-12 game Saturday night at Salt Lake City.

All of the Utes who played scored in the game and six were in double figures. Both Gach had 14 points and Charles Jones Jr. had a career-high 11 off the bench. Riley Batten had 11 points and Parker Van Dyke and Sedrick Barefield each finished with 10 points. Barefield also had seven assists with only one turnover.

The Utes (8-8, 2-2 Pac-12) stopped a two-game losing skid while Washington State, playing without leading scorer Robert Franks (hip), has lost six consecutive games. Franks missed the trip against Colorado and Utah for the Cougars, who are 7-9 and 0-3.

Washington State, led by C.J. Elleby’s 21 points against Utah, was defeated by a combined 46 points on the trip. The Cougars shot only 35.9 percent from the field against the Utes, including 20.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Cougars did not have a scorer in double figures until Elleby made a 3-pointer with 10:28 left that gave him 10 points at the time and cut Utah’s lead to 64-44.

Utah, which never trailed after 19:13 remained in the first half, went on 15-0 run to take a 26-11 lead with 7:54 left before halftime.

In that game-turning run, Van Dyke made a 3-pointer and had five points. Van Dyke finished with eight points in the half while Gach led all scorers 12.

Utah’s defense limited the Cougars to 23.3 percent shooting in the first half, including a 1-of-10 performance from 3-point range.

The Utes, meanwhile, shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first half in taking a 44-24 lead. They made 7 of 14 shots from beyond the arc with Van Dyke, Gach and reserve guard Charles Jones Jr. each making two.

Washington State, which played its first three conference games on the road, next hosts Cal on Thursday. Utah does not play again until next Sunday when it hosts Colorado.

