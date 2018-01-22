Washington State remains winless at Utah since 1946

Tyler Rawson scored 22 points and sank a career-high six 3-pointers, leading Utah to a 82-69 victory over Washington State on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Utah’s Justin Bibbins totaled 13 points and 12 assists for his second straight double-double, while Gabe Bealer added 15 points and Sedrick Barefield chipped in 14. The Utes (12-7, 4-4 Pac-12) earned their second consecutive win and beat the Cougars for the eighth consecutive time.

Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Robert Franks added 18 and Carter Skaggs chipped in 13 to lead the Cougars. Washington State (9-10, 1-6) has lost 15 straight road games to the Utes and has not won in Salt Lake City since 1946.

Washington State endured an extended shooting drought early in the first half. The Cougars went nearly six minutes without scoring a field goal before Skaggs made a 3-pointer.

Utah took full advantage of those shooting struggles, using a 13-5 run to open up a 28-17 lead. Barefield and Bealer ignited the spurt with back-to-back baskets, and Bibbins finished it off with a jumper.

Washington State cut the lead in half on back-to-back baskets from Flynn and then pulled within 33-27 on a layup from Flynn a few minutes later. Bealer and Bibbins each scored baskets on the next two possessions to push Utah’s lead back to double digits. The Utes took their largest lead of the half at 42-30 on a 3-pointer from Bealer with 1:07 left before halftime.

Utah got 22 bench points in the first half with starters David Collette and Donnie Tillman battling foul trouble for much of the half.

Washington State rallied early in the second half and cut the deficit to 45-39 when Skaggs capped off a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer. Utah countered with a flurry of 3-pointers to fuel a 14-5 run. Bibbins and Rawson finished it off with baskets from the perimeter on three consecutive possessions, giving the Utes a 59-44 lead.

Utah led by as many as 18 points in the second half, going up 79-61 on a dunk from Rawson with 3:01 remaining.

--Field Level Media