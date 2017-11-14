Utah crushes Mississippi Valley State

Gabe Bealer scored a career-high 20 points as Utah dropped Mississippi Valley State 91-51 on Monday night in Salt Lake City’s John M. Huntsman Center.

The senior also set a career best for 3-pointers made (6 of 8) and tied a personal best with seven rebounds as the Utes remained unbeaten to start the season.

Three Utah players scored in double figures. Freshman Donnie Tillman posted 12 points and senior Tyler Rawson added 10 points as the Utes built a 41-21 lead by the halftime break.

Utah kept up the pressure in the second half with a 28-13 run during the first eight minutes after halftime.

Gemaal Davis led Mississippi Valley State with 13 points. Jordan Evans and Tereke Eckwood added eight and seven points, respectively, for the Delta Devils.

Utah won the game on the glass with 57 rebounds to Mississippi Valley State’s 28 boards.

Utes 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward Chris Seeley grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds as nine different players pulled down rebounds for Utah.

The Utes, who shot 50 percent (33 of 66) from the floor, also used 39 points off the bench and 38 fast-break points en route to the win.

Utah moves to 2-0 after opening the season with an 83-62 win over Prairie View A&M on Nov. 10 in Salt Lake City.

The loss for the Delta Devils (0-2) comes in their second of three games in the Beehive State. Mississippi Valley State will wrap up the road trip on Wednesday in Logan against Utah State.