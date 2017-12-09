Preview: Utah vs. Utah State

Utah is coming off a disappointing 81-69 roadloss to Butler, but now returns back to Salt Lake City where it is unbeaten thisseason. The Utes actually will playing across town in Vivint Smart Home Arena,home to the NBA’s Jazz, Saturday night when they take on Utah State in theBeehive Classic.

It will be the first of three straight in-stategames to close out the nonconference schedule for Utah, which visits BYU onDec. 16 and then host Northwestern State on Dec. 20. The Utes are 5-0 in Utah thisseason – with all of the wins coming on their home floor in the Huntsman Center– but are 1-2 in road/neutral-site contests. Tuesday’s 81-69 loss at Butler wasthe first of two true nonconference road games Utah will play this seasonbefore Pac-12 action tips off Dec. 29 with a visit to Oregon. Utah State,meanwhile, doesn’t leave the state this month until its Dec. 30 Mountain WestConference opener at San Diego State.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH STATE (5-5): The Aggies snapped atwo-game losing streak Wednesday with a 62-59 home win over UC Irvine as theyovercame 36.2-percent shooting and a 43-37 rebound disadvantage. Guard SamMerrill was the lone Utah State player in double figures with 13 points, and heis pacing the team with 15.1 points and 3.3 assists per outing while alsoaveraging 3.4 rebounds. Guards Koby McEwen (13.0 points) and DeAngelo Isby(10.6) also are averaging double digits for the Aggies, who have struggledoffensively of late, averaging 64.3 points over their last three games.

ABOUT UTAH (6-2): Freshman forward Donnie Tillmanscored a career/season-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the benchagainst the Bulldogs and has had at least 11 points and seven boards in five ofhis last six games. Fellow forward David Collette is pacing the team with 13.8points but struggled through a season-low 6-point outing on 1-of-5 shooting vs.Butler. Tillman (12.0) and starting guards Justin Bibbins (10.8) and SedrickBarefield (10.3) also average double figures while 6-foot-10 forward Tyler Rawson iscontributing 9.0 points and 6.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The two Utah rivals are resuming their seriesafter a seven-year hiatus, and the Aggies have won seven of the 11 games playedsince 2000.

2. Tillman (6.9), Rawson (6.3) and 7-footer JayceJohnson (6.2) are the leading rebounders for Utah, which has a plus-4.9 reboundmargin.

3. Utah’s bench outscored the Butler reserves26-0 Tuesday but the five Bulldogs starters combined for 81 points on58.8-percent shooting from the field.

PREDICTION: Utah 78, Utah State 72